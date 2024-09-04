Boosie Badazz Continues To Blast Ralo For Insulting His Touring Schedule

He's not done, folks.

Boosie Badazz effectively bodied Ralo on September 3. The latter decided to throw shots at Boosie for touring into his 40s. He claimed that he could never imagine doing that, and much preferred moving into a CEO/managerial position. To say Boosie Badazz didn't like that is a gross understatement. He took Ralo to task in a lengthy Instagram post that criticized his loyalty and his musical talent. Well, not question so much as completely mock them. It seemed like the worst was over for Ralo, but Boosie Badazz decided to run it back hours later with another lengthy post.

To be fair, Ralo tempted fate a second time. The rapper decided to respond to Boosie Badazz's tweet and call him "Auntie" while making fun of what he termed a "crash out." In a turn of events that pretty much everybody saw coming, Boosie decided to respond yet again. He had plenty more to say about Ralo and the way he looks down upon older artists going on tour. "U could have named anybody who 41 n still rapping on stage," the rapper noted. "U hatin lol." Boosie proceeded to list out all the ways in which Ralo is not like him.

Boosie Badazz Doesn't Want To Be Associated With Ralo

The desire to create distance stemmed from Ralo's previous post, where he tried to find common ground in the fact that both him and Boosie served time in prison. It's a tactic that somehow soured Boosie even more. "You not me, you don't have music like me, u ain't got paper like me," the rapper wrote. He added that Ralo's prison parallel did not reflect well on the rapper's mindset. "Your mind has not elevated at all bro," Boosie Badazz asserted. "We have two different mind sets." He then dropped the most withering comment of all. "Going to jail don't make us real," he concluded. "It make us stupid."

This is not the first time Boosie Badazz has tried to downplay his prison experience. The rapper admitted that he struggled to provide for his family while behind bars, and resorted to drug dealing as a result. "I still gotta feed my family on the outside so I basically was a drug dealer in prison," he explained to Vlad TV. "Gotta keep it real. I was a drug dealer... had to feed my family." Boosie's critiques may be valid, but hopefully he and Ralo can squash their differences in the future.