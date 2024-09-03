Boosie Badazz Turns To Kamala Harris And Donald Trump For Help With Gun Case

BYCole Blake52 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Boosie Badazz attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Boosie Badazz doesn't care which side helps him out.

Boosie Badazz wants Kamala Harris and Donald Trump to help him out with a presidential pardon for his ongoing gun case. The request comes after he celebrated having the charges dismissed, only to see the ruling vacated two weeks later. He explained the drama while tagging both presidential candidates in a post on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend.

“My case got dismissed for a ruling that was made n the 9th circuit court .2 weeks later the ruling gets vacated,” he wrote. “SMH soon as I celebrate the law is vacated GTFOH I got some powerful people who hate me with every bone n they body. I was sent to prison for 10 years for 3rd marijuana. For being a user lol no rehab ,no probation sent straight to prison .at this point i need a parden [sic] from whoever wins @vp @realdonaldtrump.”

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reveals Shocking Amount He Spent On Codeine Addiction

Boosie Badazz Attends Knicks-Hawks Game In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Rapper, Boosie reacts while courtside during the New York. Knicks game against the Atlanta. Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 15, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

A federal judge initially dismissed Boosie's firearm possession case in San Diego back in July. In doing so, they deemed it unconstitutional to stop a nonviolent felon from owning a gun. However, the prosecution filed a completely new indictment just two weeks later. Now Boosie's facing charges of interstate commerce as a convicted felon and knowingly possessing a firearm while dealing with abuse of a controlled substance.

Boosie Badazz Wants Help From The Next President

It’s not the first time Boosie has made headlines for his antics on social media this week. On Monday, he complained about men painting their nails. “IF A MAN IS PAINTING HIS NAILS, ITS EQUAL TO A MAN WEARING A THONG UP HIS AXX #realtalk get it sexy get it sexy,” he wrote with several laughing emojis. It led to ample backlash on the platform. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Supposedly Kicks Fan Out Of Club For Complaining About Rapper's Stench

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...