Boosie Badazz Turns To Kamala Harris And Donald Trump For Help With Gun Case

Boosie Badazz doesn't care which side helps him out.

Boosie Badazz wants Kamala Harris and Donald Trump to help him out with a presidential pardon for his ongoing gun case. The request comes after he celebrated having the charges dismissed, only to see the ruling vacated two weeks later. He explained the drama while tagging both presidential candidates in a post on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend.

“My case got dismissed for a ruling that was made n the 9th circuit court .2 weeks later the ruling gets vacated,” he wrote. “SMH soon as I celebrate the law is vacated GTFOH I got some powerful people who hate me with every bone n they body. I was sent to prison for 10 years for 3rd marijuana. For being a user lol no rehab ,no probation sent straight to prison .at this point i need a parden [sic] from whoever wins @vp @realdonaldtrump.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Rapper, Boosie reacts while courtside during the New York. Knicks game against the Atlanta. Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 15, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

A federal judge initially dismissed Boosie's firearm possession case in San Diego back in July. In doing so, they deemed it unconstitutional to stop a nonviolent felon from owning a gun. However, the prosecution filed a completely new indictment just two weeks later. Now Boosie's facing charges of interstate commerce as a convicted felon and knowingly possessing a firearm while dealing with abuse of a controlled substance.

