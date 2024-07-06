Boosie Badazz Supposedly Kicks Fan Out Of Club For Complaining About Rapper's Stench

A woman claimed that Boosie Badazz takes attacks on his hygiene a little too seriously, and he hasn't responded publicly at press time.

Boosie Badazz often gets into some bizarre fan interactions out on the town, but we never thought that hygiene would be such a big issue. Moreover, a female fan is going viral right now for claiming that the Russia rapper got her kicked out of a club for her comments on his bad breath. "He got mad, so he sent security up there,” she claimed on social media. “They come to get me [and] I’m like, ‘Dang.’ Look how small [I am]. I didn’t even do anything. Like, your breath was stank, but because I told you your breath was stank, you got me kicked out the club? I’m never going to nothing else."

Furthermore, Boosie is also commenting a lot on how other MCs interact with fans, such as Rick Ross' recent fight with OVO fans after he played one of Kendrick Lamar's Drake disses at a Canada concert. "THIS WORLD GO START LISTENING TO MY WORDS ONE DAY SMH #ispeakthetruth," the Baton Rouge rapper tweeted about the subject. This follows his previous comments on how the rap beef could go to unwanted extremes. Still, many folks shared their opinion that this was an exaggerated conclusion, and that a great majority of people never advocated for violence or confrontation here.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reveals Shocking Amount He Spent On Codeine Addiction

Boosie Badazz Allegedly Gets Angry At Woman Calling Out His Bad Breath

But Boosie has a lot of angry fans to address over the backlash to his LGBTQIA2+ community-related track, "Letter To The LGBT." "Rappers paint they nails and told, ‘That’s what women do’ / Playing gay so y'all support them, they pimping you / So really y'all get played for change, supporting people who don’t even know your pain," he raps on the cut. "How can a real woman lay up in a bed with a man who got nails like her? / Wear a f***ing purse like her, but not bleeding on the first like her?"

Meanwhile, Boosie Badazz recently got off house arrest, so at least he has something to look forward to these days. Hopefully the next fan he comes across in public knows not to broach the topic of smelly smells. There are probably a lot of other hot topics that you might not want to argue over with Boosie. But then again, he will always be ready to debate, whether he's on the right or wrong side.