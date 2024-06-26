Boosie Badazz’s Controversial New Track “Letter To The LGBT” Prompts Mixed Reactions

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 22: Boosie Badazz backstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 at State Farm Arena on June 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Yesterday, Boosie Badazz unveiled his new album, "Russia."

Last week, Boosie Badazz took to social media to tease his new track, which he dubbed "Letter To The Gays" at the time. The song is part of his new album Russia, which he unveiled in full yesterday (June 25). As expected, the short snippet he shared resulted in some mixed reactions from listeners. He's no stranger to having hot takes on the LGBTQIA+ community, and the lyrics certainly reflect that. They include references to gender affirmation surgery, transgender women in competitive sports, and more.

The full version of the track is officially out, though he's tweaked its title slightly. It's now called "Letter To The LGBT." It's unclear exactly why he changed the title, though it's possible he was trying to be a bit more inclusive. Either way, it has social media users split.

Boosie Badazz Unveils New Album Russia

While some think that Boosie is speaking facts, many think the song is pretty offensive, and are begging him to just stop bringing up the LGBTQIA+ community altogether. Others argue that he seems to be taking a step in the right direction, though his execution might need some work if he really wants to make peace with those who have different opinions than him.

For example, he mentions not having any "hate" for the LGBTQIA+ community and says that he hopes they don't have any hate for him. He also says that he's not trying to offend anyone, though he almost certainly did. This seems to be an attempt at reconciling with the people he may have offended in the past, though whether or not it was effective is up for debate.

Social Media Users React To Boosie Badazz's "Letter To The LGBT"

What do you think of Boosie Badazz's new track, "Letter To The LGBT"? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some social media users' reactions down below.

