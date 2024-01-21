Boosie Badazz Claims He's Being Bullied Over LGBTQ+ Community Criticism

Boosie Badazz is no stranger to airing his controversial opinions on the internet, and evidently, it earns him quite a bit of backlash. He just recently blasted The Color Purple for its LGBTQ+ themes, which resulted in a full-blown Twitter war with trans actress Ts Madison. Late last year, he even revealed that he once turned down $250K to perform at an LGBTQ+ event. He's also gone off on queer hitmaker Lil Nas X, and more.

The Louisiana-born performer took to Instagram Live recently to speak on some of the pushback he's received for his take on the LGBTQ+ community. He calls it nothing short of "bullying." Apparently, users have been speculating that his strong stance could indicate that he himself is part of the community, and simply keeping it under wraps. According to Boosie, however, he's just trying to stick up for straight people, which he thinks makes him a target.

Boosie Badazz Says He's The "Only One Speaking Up For Straight People"

"Y'all bullies, bruh," he begins in a clip from the Live. "I guess I'm the only one [to] speak up for straight people so I'm gay. Anybody who speak up for straight people y'all say is gay. That sh*t cr*zy." Boosie went on, claiming that the "whole world" has become "scared to say they're straight" except for him. "So many of y'all coming on my Live and calling me gay just because I don't like d*ck," he added. "Sh*t's cr*zy."

Despite Boosie's ongoing criticism of the LGBTQ+ community, he insists that he's not homophobic. “People have to understand that it’s not the same stroke for the same folk," he said on My Expert Opinion last year. "I trust gay people more than I trust regular people." What do you think of Boosie Badazz's response to the backlash he's received for his controversial comments? Do you think he's being bullied? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

