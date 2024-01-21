Boosie Badazz Claims He's Being Bullied Over LGBTQ+ Community Criticism

According to Boosie, he's the "only one speaking up for straight people."

BYCaroline Fisher
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Boosie Badazz is no stranger to airing his controversial opinions on the internet, and evidently, it earns him quite a bit of backlash. He just recently blasted The Color Purple for its LGBTQ+ themes, which resulted in a full-blown Twitter war with trans actress Ts Madison. Late last year, he even revealed that he once turned down $250K to perform at an LGBTQ+ event. He's also gone off on queer hitmaker Lil Nas X, and more.

The Louisiana-born performer took to Instagram Live recently to speak on some of the pushback he's received for his take on the LGBTQ+ community. He calls it nothing short of "bullying." Apparently, users have been speculating that his strong stance could indicate that he himself is part of the community, and simply keeping it under wraps. According to Boosie, however, he's just trying to stick up for straight people, which he thinks makes him a target.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Denies Plies Beef, Recalls 2006 Concert Shooting

Boosie Badazz Says He's The "Only One Speaking Up For Straight People"

"Y'all bullies, bruh," he begins in a clip from the Live. "I guess I'm the only one [to] speak up for straight people so I'm gay. Anybody who speak up for straight people y'all say is gay. That sh*t cr*zy." Boosie went on, claiming that the "whole world" has become "scared to say they're straight" except for him. "So many of y'all coming on my Live and calling me gay just because I don't like d*ck," he added. "Sh*t's cr*zy."

Despite Boosie's ongoing criticism of the LGBTQ+ community, he insists that he's not homophobic. “People have to understand that it’s not the same stroke for the same folk," he said on My Expert Opinion last year. "I trust gay people more than I trust regular people." What do you think of Boosie Badazz's response to the backlash he's received for his controversial comments? Do you think he's being bullied? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Thinks Lil Nas X Is "Going To Hell" In New Clap-Back To "J CHRIST"

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.