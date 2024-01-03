Ts Madison Fires Back At Boosie BadAzz Over "The Color Purple" Criticism

Ts Madison took issue with Boosie BadAzz's recent criticism of the movie, The Color Purple. The rapper had revealed that he walked out of the film with his daughters in a rant on Twitter, earlier this week. Madison responded on Instagram, on Tuesday, suggesting he get help to deal with the "homosexual demons" he's fighting.

“So #lilboosie you sat there with your daughter while [Celie’s] ‘Daddy’ took her [second] child that he fathered and gave it to the pastor and his wife. You sat there with your daughter while Mister came and bought her from her daddy at 14,” Ts Madison said in the post. She added: “You sat there with your daughter while MISTER enslaved CELIE to cook and clean his nasty house with HIS children. You sat there with your daughter and watched MISTER beat, sexually destroy and drag Celie all over the floor. You sat there with your daughter and watched MISTER bring his side chick into the house with CELIE.”

Ts Madison Attends RuPaul's DragCon 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: TS Madison attends RuPaul's DragCon 2019 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on September 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Madison continued: “Then you try and come to social media and bring the ‘what about the kids mane’ campaign you been on and attempt to use God to justify you and the people who stand with you???? Tuh… and they call us DELUSIONAL. Sir: the character you play in real life is MISTER, The Daddy, The pastor and all the other men who abused CELIE in that movie!! And have the nerve to finally be ‘concerned’ about what a kiss would do to ‘influence’ your daughter… There is truly some intervention needed in your life to sort out these homosexual demons you’re fighting… #shifttheconcern this year #2024.” Check out the full post below.

Ts Madison Responds To Boosie BadAzz

The Color Purple released on December 25 starring Halle Bailey, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ts Madison and Boosie BadAzz on HotNewHipHop.

