Boosie BadAzz Walks Out Of "The Color Purple," Claims It's "Pushing The Narrative"

Boosie BadAzz says that he walked out of The Color Purple with his kids and that the film is "pushing the narrative." Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Boosie remarked that he will not be letting his children watch the movie. The post warranted plenty of disagreement from his followers on social media.

“I HAD TO WALK OUT THIS COLOR PURPLE MOVIE (N TWO OTHER OLDER COUPLES WALKED OUT ALSO.) BECAUSE I HAD MY LITTLE GIRLS WITH ME N IT SEEMED LIKE A LOVE STORY‼️" Boosie wrote. "GOOD ACTING BUT WHOEVER WROTE THE SCRIPT IS PUSHING THE NARRATIVE HARD!! AS A PARENT I WILL NOT LET MY LITTLE GIRL WATCH THIS FILM.”

Oprah Winfrey Attends "The Color Purple" Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Colman Domingo, Oprah Winfrey and Blitz Bazawule attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

In response, one fan wrote to Boosie: “So y'all more upset that Mrs Celie and Shug Avery was exploring their sexuality but didn’t draw the line at her being molested at 14 by her stepfather and having his kids? This really shows me why yall still let that 'Fresh' uncle come to the family reunion but throw your Gay kids on the street!” Another remarked: “That’s why it’s rated PG-13. Perhaps you should had done a bit of research on the movie, before you decided to bring your daughter to watch it.” Check out Boosie's post below.

Boosie BadAzz Slams "The Color Purple"

The newest adaptation of The Color Purple released on December 25 starring Halle Bailey, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, and more. It brought in $18 million with its opening on Christmas Day. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie BadAzz on HotNewHipHop.

