Halle Bailey Twerks In "The Color Purple" Costume, Bonds With DDG During Sweet Snuggle Sesh

Halle Bailey's feature film debut in The Little Mermaid was one of the biggest moments for Black women in the industry in recent memory. The Atlanta native did an incredible job channelling Ariel for her first big role, and even navigated her way through racist criticism with tact and grace throughout filming and her premiere press run. Following that, Bailey continues to flex her acting chops in the recently released movie, The Color Purple, which also stars H.E.R. and Ciara, among others.

The historical project is only just now hitting theatres, and as her fans check it out, the "Angel" singer is giving them a look at what went down behind the scenes on set. In the video below, we see Bailey in costume as Nettie, confidently throwing it back for Snapchat in her slave dress. "Lmaooo [what the hell] was I doing 😂😂😂," she wrote over top of the clip. "Nettie cuttin' up between filming."

Halle Bailey Had So Much Fun Filming The Color Purple

Elsewhere on her social media pages, we've been seeing plenty of Bailey with her beau, DDG, lately. There's major speculation that the multi-talent secretly gave birth to their first baby during the holidays, though they continue to play coy and avoid confirming anything (for now). Instead, Halle is happily showing off a heartfelt snuggle session with the YouTuber, during which he unknowingly had her in a headlock while peacefully snoring away. "I'm the world's best cuddler," she captioned that one.

Actress and DDG Can't Get Enough of Eachother

If Halle Bailey and DDG are new parents, we're curious to hear what name they've bestowed upon their little one. Rumour has it that Halo could be the moniker of choice, but we won't know for sure until the happy couple offers confirmation. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

