"The Color Purple" Soundtrack: Alicia Keys' "Lifeline" Music Video Is Full Of Soul

Alicia Keys' vocal talent is one of a kind, which is exactly why her hits like "Girl On Fire" and "No One" have appeared in a handful of shows and movies throughout her career. More recently, the New Yorker found herself involved with Oprah Winfrey's remake of The Color Purple, contributing a beautiful song called "Lifeline" to the historic film's soundtrack. On Thursday (December 21), Keys unleashed the song's accompanying music video, for which she reconnected with director Diane Martel, HipHopDX reports.

In the past, the duo collaborated on visuals for songs like "If I Ain't Got You" and "Like You'll Never See Me Again." Their working relationship seems to only grow stronger with each joint effort, and the visual story they tell for "Lifeline" marks some of their best creative planning yet. "I can be your lifeline / Stay with you ‘til the sunrise / When you’re low / It don’t mean you’re alone," the mother of two's voice beautifully rings out.

Alicia Keys Shares Her Stunning Contribution to The Color Purple Film

"I’ll be by your side / Oh, I can be the reason / That you don’t feel your demons / When you’re low / It don’t mean you’re alone / I’ll be by your side," Keys soothes listeners. Now that "Lifeline" is here, we're even more eager to see The Color Purple when it hits theatres on Christmas Day. Ciara, H.E.R. and Halle Bailey all star in the project, though Oprah recently shared that the studio was hoping to see Beyonce or Rihanna cast in the film.

We're just days away from The Color Purple officially arriving in theatres, and movie buffs are already eager to see how the classic story's retelling will go over with audiences. Earlier this fall, Bailey described the atmosphere of being on set as comparable to a "cookout," making her and her co-stars feel incredibly comfortable and at home together. Read everything the Atlanta native had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

