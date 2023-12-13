Oprah Winfrey Reveals Who The Studio Execs Wanted To Cast In "The Color Purple" As New Trailer Drops

Oprah Winfrey has said that when she first approached studios with a pitch to remake The Color Purple, the studio heads wanted to cast someone like Beyonce or Rihanna in the film. “To be completely honest about it, if you were doing this film for $30 or $40 million, the interest in the cast would be very different. Once the film moved to $90 to $100 million, then everybody wants us to bring Beyoncé. Can you get Beyoncé or can you get Rihanna?’ So we’re sitting in a room saying, ‘Listen, we love Beyoncé. We love Rihanna, but there are other actors who can do this job.’ I do remember conversations about, ‘Y’all, Beyoncé is going to be busy this year.’ It wasn’t even a negotiation, because you’re not getting Beyoncé," Winfrey told The Hollywood Reporter.

Instead, Winfrey was able to assemble an all-star ensemble cast. The film stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R., and Halle Bailey just to name a few. The film is being helmed by Blitz the Ambassador, the Ghanian musician and director. He has previously released 2018's Death of Kojo and the Lion King visual companion Black is King. The screenplay comes from playwright Marcus Gardley.

The Color Purple Gets A New Trailer

Meanwhile, this week saw a new trailer drop for The Color Purple. Due out on Christmas Day, the film is the most recent reimagining of the seminal novel by Alice Walker. After Walker wrote the book in 1982, it was quickly turned into a film in 1985. The film was directed by Steven Spielberg and served as Winfrey's breakout role. In 2005, an adaptation opened on Broadway and was revived in 2015. This year's film is more of an adaptation of the musical than the original novel.

The story follows Cellie (Fantasia) and her journey as a Black woman through the early 20th Century. The story covers a lot of heavy topics, such as racism and incest. The story's heart is the relationship between Cellie and her sister Nettie (Ciara) and has long endured as one of the great American stories of the late 20th Century. Will you be watching The Color Purple when it comes out? Let us know in the comments below.

