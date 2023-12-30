Taraji P. Henson Reacts To C5 Bars Praising Her Career

Taraji P. Henson has sung the praises of rapper C5 after he dropped bars praising her long career. Young man the image you are displaying is sooooo powerful!!! What an amazing heart you have and you are passing your beautiful humanity down to your baby. What an awesome dad/human you are. I am so grateful for your love and support. MIGHT I ADD YOU GOT BARZZZZZ🔥🔥🔥. I adore you and may God bless and protect you and your beautiful family always. You made my heart smile DEEP!!! 💜💜💜🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💋💋💋👼🏾 @officialc5," Henson wrote on Instagram.

A graduate of Howard, Henson saw breakout roles in Hustle & Flow (2005) and The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button (2008). The latter role saw her receive the only Academy Award nomination of her career so far. Later, she would receive a Golden Globe win for her work in Empire. Henson's most recent role was in the musical film adaptation of The Color Purple.

Taraji P. Henson & The Color Purple Grab Massive Opening Day

As mentioned, Henson's most recent project is a major role in The Color Purple. The Color Purple recorded the second-best Christmas Day opening of all time, bringing in $18M this past Monday. The only Christmas Day opening to do better than The Color Purple was 2009's Sherlock Holmes, which brought in $24.6M. Furthermore, the film opened to a 88% critic's rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “Woke up to all the positive reactions to #TheColorPurple. What a blessing!!! Grateful to all who helped me make this film. Let’s continue to pack the theaters y’all,” director Blitz Bazawule wrote on X.

The film is the most recent reimagining of the seminal novel by Alice Walker. After Walker wrote the book in 1982, it was quickly turned into a film in 1985. The film was directed by Steven Spielberg and served as Winfrey's breakout role. In 2005, an adaptation opened on Broadway and was revived in 2015. This year's film is more of an adaptation of the musical than the original novel.

