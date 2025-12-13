Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" Drops Today: Release Info And Retailer List

The Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" is back, and sneakerheads are scrambling. Dropping today, Saturday, December 13, 2025, this marks the return of one of the most beloved holiday Jordan releases.

First introduced in 2013, the "Gamma Blue" quickly became a fan favorite despite not being an original colorway from Michael Jordan's playing days. This year's retro comes with a significant upgrade: the updated, OGshape featuring a higher patent leather.

The pair retails at $235 for men's sizes, with full-family sizing available from toddler to adult. This Christmas AJ11 is positioned to be one of the year's most sought-after releases. Supply is limited, and competition is fierce. If you want these on your feet, you need to move fast.

How To Buy Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Online

Image via Nike

Your best bet for securing a pair is the Nike SNKRS app, the primary hub for Jordan releases. This one is dropping at 10:00 AM EST, so make sure your payment information and shipping address are pre-loaded to shave precious seconds off checkout.

Beyond SNKRS, major retailers like Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Kids Foot Locker are stocking the "Gamma Blue". While many retailers closed their app entry periods earlier this week, it's worth checking for potential shock drops or canceled reservations becoming available.

Additional options include Hibbett, Shoe Palace, DTLR, and DICK'S Sporting Goods, each operating its own online queues with varying release times. There are lots of retailers dropping this pair, so chances coul be relatively high.

How To Buy Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” In Stores

Image via Nike

Most physical locations have already conducted raffles or reservation systems, but don't count out the in-store route entirely. Some DICK'S Sporting Goods locations, Foot Locker stores, and local boutiques may have limited walk-in inventory or leftover pairs from failed pickups.

The best move is calling nearby retailers immediately to confirm their release procedures and remaining stock. For those who strike out on retail the secondary market is still there. Platforms like GOAT and StockX offer guaranteed pairs, though you'll pay a premium that climbs steeper the closer we get to Christmas.