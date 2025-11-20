Official Images Showcase The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue”

The Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" release is building real momentum now that official images are out. This colorway has always carried a lots of hype and anticipation.

It first dropped during the holiday season years ago and quickly turned into one of the most talked about non-OG elevens. The return is expected, but the timing and the early buzz suggest this could be one of the biggest sneaker moments of the winter.

The AJ11 silhouette already sits at the center of Jordan Brand’s legacy. It represents a stretch of Michael Jordan’s career that shaped modern basketball culture. The mix of patent leather, mesh, and icy outsoles helped define the line’s upscale identity.

Every winter season release adds to that story, and the "Gamma Blue" is no exception. Fans who missed out the first time have been waiting for this moment. Collectors who own the original pair now get a chance to compare the details.

The official photos highlight all the familiar looks and bring back the darker look that made this pair stand out. The images above show everything people loved about the original edition and set the scene for a deeper breakdown once the release gets closer.

Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" features a glossy black patent leather mudguard that wraps around the entire upper. The black mesh sits cleanly above it and keeps the shape sharp.

Hits of Gamma Blue land on the Jumpman logo and the icy outsole, giving the shoe its signature pop. Subtle yellow accents appear on the tongue branding.

The midsole stacks a smooth black finish on top of a translucent bottom, creating strong contrast. The rope laces and padded collar complete the build. It is a bold, polished take on one of the most iconic Jordan silhouettes.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” will be released on December 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $235 when they drop.

Image via Nike