Packaging Reveal Confirms Air Jordan 11 “Gamma”

The Air Jordan 11 "Gamma" is making a comeback this December, and now we’ve got a look at the packaging too. This release stays true to the original 2013 version, bringing back one of the most distinct non-OG Jordan 11 colorways.

With its blacked-out base and bright accents, the "Gamma" still turns heads a decade later. The Jordan 11 is one of the most iconic sneakers ever. Tinker Hatfield designed it for Michael Jordan’s return to the NBA, and it changed the game with patent leather and formal-inspired details.

While MJ never wore this "Gamma" colorway on the court, it still found a cult following, especially around holiday drops. Every winter, Jordan Brand brings back a heavy hitter and this year, it’s the Gamma’s turn.

The photos reveal a sleek black box with bright blue accents, including the Jumpman and ’23’ branding. The sneakers inside look just like the OG pair, with no major changes to the formula. That icy outsole, the smooth patent mudguard, and those gamma pops of blue and yellow all feel just right.

It’s not just the shoes that matter this time around - it’s the packaging, the nostalgia, and the legacy of the Air Jordan 11. With these images now out, the countdown to December has officially begun.

The Air Jordan 11 "Gamma" features a full black upper constructed from mesh and patent leather. A glossy black mudguard wraps around the entire shoe, contrasted by gamma blue Jumpman logos on the heel and tongue tag.

Varsity Maize accents highlight the tongue branding, adding a subtle pop. The midsole comes in solid black, while the icy blue translucent outsole completes the classic holiday look.

The retro comes packaged in a special black box with matching gamma details, mirroring the sneaker’s standout accents. This release sticks close to the original 2013 pair with a faithful color and build.