Air Jordan 12 “Bloodline” Dropping Next Summer

The Air Jordan 12 “Bloodline” is officially set for a Summer 2026 release, adding another chapter to the legacy of this iconic silhouette. This colorway taps into the familiar black and red palette that’s been tied to the Jordan Brand since day one.

First introduced on the Air Jordan 1 “Bloodline,” the theme carries on with the AJ12, delivering a bold and refined look that stays true to the brand’s roots. With its full black leather upper and standout varsity red hits, this pair leans into the aggressive yet wearable identity that’s made the 12 a fan favorite.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Jordan 12 debuted in 1996 and was inspired by the Japanese rising sun. MJ wore it during his 1996–97 championship run, cementing its place in basketball history. Since then, it’s been a go-to silhouette for retros that pack a punch both in color and storytelling.

From the early images, this pair delivers all the energy you'd expect. The matte black leather, deep red accents, and sturdy outsole give it a powerful stance.

It looks just as ready for the streets as it does the court, carrying the "Bloodline" name with pride and purpose.

Air Jordan 12 “Bloodline”

This Air Jordan 12 features an all-black tumbled leather upper with textured overlays wrapping around the toe and side panels. Varsity Red details hit the Jumpman logo, tongue stitching, heel tab, and metallic eyelets.

The midsole uses a tonal black setup with pebbled overlays, while the outsole keeps it monochrome and grippy. The sockliner and inner tongue also come in black, finishing off the stealthy look. Every detail leans into the Bloodline theme.