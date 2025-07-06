UNC Energy Returns With Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue"

BY Ben Atkinson 51 Views
air-jordan-11-low-university-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" is returning in 2026, but there’s more to this UNC-inspired favorite than meets the eye.

The Air Jordan 11 Low “University Blue” is coming back in Summer 2026, almost ten years since its last drop and 25 years since it first hit shelves. Known for its clean Carolina-inspired colorway, this pair mixes a crisp white upper with glossy university blue patent leather.

The icy outsole keeps things fresh, while subtle black hits on the tongue and heel add just enough contrast. It’s a colorway that continues to stand out for its simplicity and ties to MJ’s college days. This sneaker has always been a favorite when the weather warms up.

The low-top cut makes it easy to rock casually, and the color blocking is one of the most wearable in the Jordan 11 lineup. Back when it first dropped in 2001, it helped usher in a new era for low-top Jordans.

That legacy only grew stronger with the 2017 retro, which sold out fast and hasn't returned since. Judging from the early images, it looks like Jordan Brand is staying true to form.

These detailed photos give a clear view of the icy sole, bold patent leather, and stitched Jumpman logos on the heel. Whether you’re a longtime collector or just getting into Jordans, this one feels like a no-brainer.

Air Jordan 11 Low “University Blue”
air-jordan-11-low-university-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 11 Low features a white mesh upper with matching leather overlays. A shiny university blue patent leather mudguard wraps around the base.

The translucent outsole reveals a carbon fiber plate, paired with white midsoles for balance. Light blue Jumpman branding shows up on the tongue and heel.

Rounding it out is the classic rope lacing system and soft lining for comfort. The color blocking stays close to the original 2001 design.

Air Jordan 11 Low “University Blue” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low “University Blue” is going to be released in the summer of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop.

air-jordan-11-low-university-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-11-low-university-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

