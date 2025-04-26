Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" Drops Today In Full Family Sizing

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” makes its official return today, bringing one of the most iconic colorways back in a low-top cut. Available in full family sizing, the pair is dropping through SNKRS and select retailers like Foot Locker, Finish Line, and Champs.

Originally released in 1996, the Air Jordan 11 broke boundaries with its blend of ballistic mesh and glossy patent leather. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the silhouette was a major departure from previous models and helped redefine basketball sneakers.

Michael Jordan made history in the AJ11, winning his fourth NBA championship and leading the Bulls to a then-record 72–10 season. The "Bred" colorway is especially legendary, worn by MJ during his 1996 playoff run. Its black upper, white midsole, and vibrant red outsole became one of the most recognizable designs in sneaker history.

The low-top version preserves that same bold energy while offering a more casual, summer-ready option. As shown in the photos, the Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” features the classic materials and color blocking fans know and love.

From the shiny black patent leather to the vivid red soles, the pair sticks close to its roots, making it an essential pickup for longtime collectors and new fans alike.

Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred”

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” brings back a timeless combination of black, white, and red. A glossy patent leather mudguard wraps around a black ballistic mesh upper.

The midsole is kept clean in white, sitting atop a translucent red rubber outsole. Subtle details like the red Jumpman logo on the heel and “23” on the heel tab add nods to the original. Rope laces, carbon fiber shank plates, and cushioned insoles ensure the sneaker stays true to its high-performance DNA.

The low-cut design delivers a sleek finish while maintaining the classic look that made the AJ11 a legend.