Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" Shines In New On-Foot Photos

The Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" is back in the spotlight with fresh on-foot images that showcase its timeless appeal. This low-top version of the classic Jordan 11 carries the same bold look that made the high-top model a favorite among sneakerheads. The combination of black patent leather, mesh, and a striking red outsole makes this one of the most recognizable colorways in Jordan Brand history. The Air Jordan 11 debuted in 1995 and quickly became one of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the shoe was a game-changer with its patent leather construction and sleek design.

Jordan famously wore the "Bred" colorway during the 1996 NBA Playoffs, cementing its place in basketball and sneaker culture. The low-top version brings the same energy but in a more summer-friendly cut. New on-foot photos highlight the sneaker's clean build and premium materials. The glossy patent leather shines under natural light, while the red outsole pops against the black and white upper. Whether worn casually or on the court, the Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" remains a standout choice. The latest images prove once again why this colorway continues to be a must-have for collectors and fans alike.

The Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" features a black mesh upper with a glossy patent leather overlay. A crisp white midsole provides contrast, while the signature red outsole adds a bold touch. Rope laces and a Jumpman logo on the heel complete the look. The low-top cut delivers comfort without sacrificing the classic Jordan 11 aesthetic. The sneaker stays true to the original high-top version that Michael Jordan wore on the court.