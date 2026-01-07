Drake has been teasing his highly anticipated ninth studio album, ICEMAN, for several months. Now, it looks like the release date could be imminent. Today (January 7), DJ Akademiks took to Twitter/X to drop a cryptic hint about the project. "The IceMan is coming," he wrote simply.

While it remains unclear exactly what this means, many are convinced that the album will be released sooner rather than later. Others aren't so sure, as this is far from the first time Ak has dropped a hint like this. Last month, for example, he hopped on Twitter/X once again to tease what's to come.

"Damn .. yall n****s really miss Drake... I'll let him kno," he said at the time. "All the haters done change their tune .. maybe yall were right all he needed to do was to fall back n let yall realize ain't sh*t popping out here without hm and now yall all remember the glory days huh..."

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

During a livestream in November, Akademiks told fans that Drake is busy in the studio readying the upcoming LP.

"Yo, Drake been off the road, he's cooking up, and it's a beautiful thing for all Drake fans," he explained. "Now we're going to get what we really want from The Boy. N***a hit me. He says, 'Ak, the stove is hot!' I'm just letting y'all know. [...] 'Remember I tell y'all.' The Boy is confirming, man, the cook-up is happening."

"Let my boy live in peace, no livestreams, collabs, or whatever right now," he continued. "No random distractions. We don't want no tings trying to jump out. Let my boy cook, and whenever he's done cheffing, we gon' have a good time, man. [...] We're about to go through one of those again, I like it."