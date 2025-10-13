Drake fans have been patiently waiting on his ninth studio album ICEMAN for quite some time. Already, the Toronto rapper has previewed the highly anticipated project with the release of tracks like "Which One" featuring Central Cee, "What Did I Miss?," and more. Now, DJ Akademiks has hopped online to share his predictions for the LP. Clearly, he has serious faith in Drizzy.

"Just got the word… ICEMAN finna b a classic. Hollyyyy," he declared in a tweet posted this morning. The internet personality didn't stop there, however. When one critic suggested that Drake doesn't have a single classic album, he was quick to fire back.

"Drake got 6 classics at minimum," he insisted. "Sorry bro. He did a 3 peat after Take Care. (NWTS, IYRTITL) . Yall can figure out the rest! Might be 8 classics but we’ll let the ppl debate!" At the time of writing, ICEMAN does not have an official release date. It's expected to arrive some time this year.

Drake Lawsuit Dismissed

Ak's latest comments on the album comes just a few days after Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group got dismissed. In the lawsuit, which was filed earlier this year, the performer alleged that the company artificially inflated the success of his foe Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us."

“The artists’ seven-track rap battle was a ‘war of words’ that was the subject of substantial media scrutiny and online discourse,” the judge's ruling reads. “Although the accusation that plaintiff is a pedophile is certainly a serious one, the broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that ‘Not Like Us’ imparts verifiable facts about plaintiff.”