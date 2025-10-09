Drake’s Team Responds After Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group: “We Intend To Appeal”

Drake’s spokesperson confirms the rapper plans to appeal after a judge dismissed his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

Well, Drake isn’t giving up yet. After a judge dismissed his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), a spokesperson for the rapper confirmed that they plan to appeal the ruling.

“We intend to appeal today’s ruling, and we look forward to the Court of Appeals reviewing it,” the statement reads. Moreover, this signals that Drake isn’t backing down despite the court’s decision.

In his original complaint filed in January, Drake accused UMG of allegedly manipulating the song’s success and fueling a “false and malicious narrative” that painted him as a predator following his highly publicized feud with Lamar.

The court ultimately ruled that the lyrics in question constituted “nonactionable opinion” and approved UMG’s motion to dismiss. While the ruling is a setback for Drake, the spokesperson’s statement makes clear that the rapper is not backing down and intends to have the case reviewed.

Drake Plans To Appeal

Drake essentially claimed that UMG had fueled false narratives and artificially inflated the success of Kendrick Lamar’s viral diss track “Not Like Us.” The court ruled that the lyrics in question were “nonactionable opinion,” granting UMG’s motion to dismiss.

"The artists’ seven-track rap battle was a ‘war of words’ that was the subject of substantial media scrutiny and online discourse,” the judge wrote. “Although the accusation that plaintiff is a pedophile is certainly a serious one, the broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that ‘Not Like Us’ imparts verifiable facts about plaintiff.”

Fans have reacted to the dismissal with mixed opinions on social media. Some fans mocked Drake’s loss, joking that he should focus on making new music instead of legal battles. Others defended him, pointing out that even the most successful artists face setbacks and that an appeal could provide a second chance to challenge the ruling.

As of now, Drake himself has not publicly commented on the dismissal. With the appeal looming, the case will remain one to watch, especially given the ongoing tension between two of hip-hop’s biggest names.

