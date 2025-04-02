UMG's Newest Partnership Sparks Major Suspicion From Drake Fans

BY Cole Blake 2.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-UNIVERSAL
A view of the Universal Music Group (UMG) headquarters is seen on February 9, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. - UMG and TikTok announced on February 8, 2021 a global agreement that "significantly expands and enhances the companies existing relationship" and will allow TikTok users "to incorporate clips from UMG's full catalog of music". (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Drake is currently taking legal action against Universal Music Group over the release of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

Universal Music Group is reportedly partnering with the e-commerce platform, SendOwl, to sell digital products and report sales on them directly through its own online stores. According to a report from Kurrco, the move is already raising concerts about transparency and credibility in the music industry.

When DJ Akademiks shared the report on Instagram on Tuesday, music fans quickly cast doubt on the future authenticity of UMG's sales numbers. "'Here’s our sales. Trust us' smh the UMG sales boutta be absurd," one user wrote. Others brought up the legal case Drake has brought against the record label. "Once Drake win this lawsuit, all y’all siding with Lucian stay on that side," another user commented. One more remarked: "Why do yall think ANY company would be honest about their sales ? Record label or not."

Read More: Drake Sues UMG For Defamation Over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

Drake's UMG Lawsuit

As for the aforementioned case that Drake brought against Universal Music Group, he accused the record label of artificially boosting the success of Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us," in an effort to devalue his brand amid contract negotiations. In one recent filing, Drake's lawyers wrote that millions of fans believe Lamar's labeling of the Toronto rapper as an alleged "pedophile." “UMG completely ignores the complaint’s allegations that millions of people, all over the world, did understand the defamatory material as a factual assertion that plaintiff is a pedophile,” Drake’s attorneys write. “UMG also ignores [the lawsuit’s claim] that the statements in question (and surrounding context) implied that the allegations were based on undisclosed evidence and the audience understood as much.”

Universal Music Group has been working to get Drake's case thrown out, calling the lawsuit "meritless." They wrote in one motion to dismiss: “Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds.”

Read More: Drake Issued A Statement Targeted At UMG Before Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Show

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Charlamagne Tha God Clowns Drake As UMG Files Motion To Dismiss His Lawsuit 1.5K
Drake Fires Back UMG Hip Hop News Music Drake Fires Back At UMG's Motion To Dismiss Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” 4.2K
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors Music Drake's UMG Lawsuit Faces Significant Delay Over L.A. Wildfires 757
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music UMG Demands To End Discovery In Drake Lawsuit Over His Efforts To See "Confidential" Documents 701