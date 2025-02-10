Drake Issued A Statement Targeted At UMG Before Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Show

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s legal battle over the diss track "Not Like Us" has escalated, with Drake suing Universal Music Group (UMG) for defamation. The lawsuit challenges both the song’s release and its promotion, arguing that the track falsely portrays him in a damaging light. Despite being signed to UMG himself, Drake has taken legal action against the label, accusing it of prioritizing profits over ethical responsibility. His legal team issued a new statement ahead of Lamar’s highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, condemning UMG’s handling of the situation.

“UMG is masquerading as a champion of artistic freedom by calling its actions merely ‘entertainment,’ but there is nothing entertaining about pedophilia or child abuse in the real world,” Drake’s legal team stated. “We are confident that the evidence we will ultimately present at trial—including information we’ve already learned and continue to receive since filing the lawsuit—will expose UMG’s gross prioritization of its own corporate profits and executive bonuses over its exclusively signed artists’ well-being and the truth.”

Drake's UMG Lawsuit

New York Times music reporter Joe Coscarelli first shared the statement on X, adding another layer to an already heated feud. The tension between Drake and Lamar has been brewing for years, but "Not Like Us" reignited their rivalry with unprecedented intensity. The track, released as part of Lamar’s ongoing lyrical assault on Drake, sparked immediate controversy and divided fans. Now, with legal action in play, the dispute has moved beyond music, raising broader questions about artistic expression, defamation, and the music industry’s role in managing conflicts between its biggest stars.