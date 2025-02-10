Serena Williams Rubs Salt In Drake's Wound By Joining Kendrick Lamar On Stage During "Not Like Us" At The Super Bowl

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Halftime Show Press Conference
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kendrick Lamar during a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Media Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar knows what he's doing.

Kendrick Lamar was performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show tonight and it was especially harsh for Drake. As we previously reported, Lamar performed both "Not Like Us" and "Euphoria." However, insult was added to injury during Kendrick's rendition of the former, with Serena Williams being one of the on-field dancers. It was an especially wild sight to see, although not a surprising one given the fact she is referenced on the song.

Overall, Kendrick Lamar started the show with Samuel L. Jackson, who was playing as Uncle Sam. From there, the artist delivered a plethora of hits from GNX. However, everyone was waiting for Kendrick to give us those songs from the Drake beef. "Euphoria" was first and it took a while before we got "Not Like Us." He even made fun of Drake's lawsuit against UMG before getting into the biggest rap song of 2024.

Why Does Serena Williams Hate Drake?

As for Serena Williams and Drake, they have a history as the two were rumored to be an item back in the day. The two did not work out and eventually, Drake started sneak dissing in his songs. Serena is from Compton, so you can imagine that Lamar did not take kindly to the snide remarks. That is why she is referenced on "Not Like Us." With all of this being said, it should come as no surprise that Serena would want to come out for this performance.

Unfortunately, the performance has taken place in the midst of one of the worst Super Bowls in modern history. The score is 24-0 and fans are not loving what they are watching right now. The Kansas City Chiefs were supposed to be the favorites but the Philadelphia Eagles have absolutely been manhandling them all game long. Needless to say, the Super Bowl Halftime Show will go down as the best part of the game.

