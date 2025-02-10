Stephen A Smith Rips Serena Williams For Taunting Her Ex Drake Alongside Kendrick Lamar At The Super Bowl

Folks are siding with the "First Take" personality.

Her inclusion in Lamar's performance was just another way for the latter to antagonize Drizzy last night. However, it was a tactic used during the heat of the unforgettable feud last year. K. Dot raps on "Not Like Us," "From Alondra down to Central, n**** better not speak on Serena." This line was a reference to her and Drake's short fling back in 2015. It's been a relationship that The Boy has had a hard time moving on from as he took a swipe at Serena and her husband on "Middle Of The Ocean" in 2022. Even though some folks and Stephen A didn't particularly like her "stooping down," it was kind of funny thing to witness.

"If I'm married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a*s," he stated. "'Cause clearly you don't belong with me. What you worried about him for and you're with me? Bye. Bye." Ryan Clark combated Stephen A Smith's take by bring up Kendrick and Williams' hometown connection, but he didn't seem moved.

On First Take this morning Molly Qerim, Shannon Sharpe, Dan Orlovsky, Ryan Clark, and Stephen A Smith debated how good the Halftime Show was. Serena Williams' moment came up during the discussion and it led to SAS giving his usual unfiltered opinion. Overall, it rubbed him the wrong way, especially with Drake's connection to the legendary athlete. Smith viewed it as a petty move by Serena and explained his stance from a husband's perspective.

Kendrick Lamar brought along some big-ticket guests to assist him in his nationwide takedown of Drake at Super Bowl LIX. Samuel L. Jackson played a tremendous "Uncle Sam" and seamlessly transitioned the show into each phase. Moreover, you had SZA who joined her former TDE label mate to perform "All The Stars" and "luther." Mustard also had a fun and well-deserved cameo when "tv off" rocked the crowd. Then, you had Serena Williams (Compton-bred tennis icon) who was one of many excellent background dancers during the demoralizing set of "Not Like Us. She busted out her best crip walk and it's had the entire internet buzzing. However, Stephen A Smith was not too fond of her appearance.

