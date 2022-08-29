serena williams
- SportsLeBron James And Serena Williams Brought Up In YSL RICO TrialJames was part of some cross-examination by the defense.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsSerena Williams Net Worth 2023: What Is The Tennis Champion Worth?Tennis legend Serena Williams, with a massive net worth, is a Grand Slam winner & formidable investor and philanthropist.By Jake Skudder
- StreetwearKim Kardashian's Pink Bikini Tennis Thirst Traps Earn Epic Response From Serena WilliamsLooks like the tennis champ needs to give the socialite a lesson in how to properly handle her racquet.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsHow Many Kids Does Serena Williams Have?Serena Williams's amazing achievements go far beyond the tennis court, as the icon is currently smashing it as a mother!By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsSerena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Welcome 2nd Child TogetherSerena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's second daughter is here.By Cole Blake
- SneakersNike Air Max 1 x Serena Williams Design Crew Release DetailsThe SWDC is collaborating with the Nike Air Max 1.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersNike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 x Serena William Design Crew PhotosA new collab on the horizon.By Ben Atkinson
- TechAlexis Ohanian Net Worth 2023: What Is The Tech Giant Worth?Alexis Ohanian is one of the tech industry's biggest creators and businessmen. Here's the path to his success and his massive net worth.By Jake Skudder
- SportsSerena Williams Announces Second Child At The Met GalaSerena Williams has baby number 2 on the way.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureSerena Williams Says Will Smith Deserves Forgiveness After Oscars Slap"We’re all imperfect and we’re all human, and let’s just be kind to each other," Williams said about Will Smith's Oscars moment. By Aron A.
- MusicSerena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Reacts To Drake's "Groupie," "Her Loss" BarThe Reddit co-founder took the high road after Drizzy slid in an insult on "Her Loss."By Erika Marie
- SportsSerena Williams Claims She Isn't RetiredThe tennis legend seems to have had a change of heart.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSerena Williams Is Thinking About Going The Tom Brady RouteSerena Williams made some interesting comments about retirement.By Alexander Cole
- SportsVenus Williams Sends Serena A Sweet Message After She Loses At The U.S. OpenVenus says no one can ever compare to her sister and labeled her as the GOAT.By Lawrencia Grose
- SportsSerena Williams Gives Emotional Farewell Speech: "These Are Happy Tears"The 23-time Grand Slam champion thanked her fans, family and friends in a teary farewell speech. By hnhh
- SportsSerena & Venus Williams Defeated In US Open Doubles MatchAlthough they played a great game, the Williams sisters were knocked out of the doubles' match. By hnhh
- SneakersSerena Williams Shows Off Virgil Abloh-Inspired Custom Nike Air Force 1 LowSerena's new Virgil Abloh AF1 was also inspired by an outfit she wore on the court.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSerena Williams Stuns Number 2 Seed With Vintage PerformanceSerena Williams had the entire sports world cheering her on last night.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureOffset Meets Queen Latifah After Serena Williams' US Open MatchThe father of five and the Queen were all smiles after attending Serena Williams big night. By hnhh
- SportsSerena Williams Says Daughter Olympia Is Happy She's Retiring From TennisThe sports icon also spoke on how men's careers are navigated differently "if they want to raise a family."By Erika Marie
- SportsSerena Williams Compared To Beyoncé's "Alien Superstar" After U.S. Open WinGayle King complimented the champion after her big with an iconic Beyoncè reference. By hnhh