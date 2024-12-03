Serena Williams Firmly Rebukes Accusations About Bleaching Her Skin

Serena Williams firmly shot down rumors about bleaching her skin while discussing her beauty routine during a recent Instagram Live session for her Wyn Beauty brand. The clarification comes after a recent video from her daughter's school play went viral and sparked all kinds of fan theories.
"And no, for you haters out there, I do not bleach my skin," she said. "There is a thing called sunlight and in that sunlight, you get different colors. And, if I'm not posting and recorrecting my pictures and posting from my daughter's-- she had a play that I was volunteering on and had stage makeup on. Yes, I'm calling you out on this because it is ridiculous that everyone's like, 'Oh, she bleaches her skin.' I'm a dark Black woman and I love who I am and I love how I look. And, that's just not my thing. If people do it, that's their thing and they have every opportunity and they should. I don't judge. But you guys do. That's what this world is about and I stay in my lane, the non-judgy one."
Serena Williams Attends The Olympic Games
The explanation wasn't enough for some fans. When DJ Akademiks reposted the comments, one user on Instagram wrote: "Shawty is 3 shades lighter than she was in the 90s and early 2000s. She cappin." Another remarked: "Am I tripping or is her face two different colors in this very video?"
Serena Williams Clarifies Rumors About Skin Bleaching
Williams has been open about the beauty treatments she's gotten in the past. Back in June, she revealed she had work done on her stomach scars after welcoming her two daughters. Check out Serena Williams' full response to the accusations below.
