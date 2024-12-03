Best Comments On HotNewHipHop From The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Saga

The HotNewHipHop commentators are both mean and creative.

Throughout 2024, one of the biggest stories in the world has been the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Overall, it all started out with Lamar's "Like That" verse and it eventually got even testier with "Push Up," "Euphoria," "Family Matters," "Meet The Grahams," and "Not Like Us." Although there were other songs in the feud, none of them were as impactful as the ones mentioned above.

Of course, the biggest song to come out of this was "Not Like Us" which comes complete with some wild allegations against Drake. Now, Drake is targeting UMG for their promotion of the song, and he is even going after them for defamation. This has caused a firestorm of hate against the Canadian artist, with many claiming that this is a sore loser move. Others, however, are on his side and believe he is fighting for the greater good.

Today, we are jumping into the HotNewHipHop comments section, to see how people are reacting to the Drake-Kendrick Lamar saga.

As you can see from many of the comments above, most fans are on the side of Kendrick Lamar, as they believe that Drake is making a weak move. After all, a lawsuit of this magnitude in a rap beef is almost unprecedented. In many ways, the story almost doesn't feel real. Not to mention, the timing is odd given the release of Kendrick Lamar's sensational new album, GNX.

The Disappointment In Drake Is Real

In some other comments, fans expressed sheer disappointment with the route Drake is taking. While some of our commenters are not Drake fans, they also never thought that the artist would stoop down to a litigious level. Overall, there is some very real shock here, and the disappointment is palpable. However, one has to wonder if Drake even cares. At the end of the day, he feels as though his reputation and his ability to earn has been tarnished. Although his stance isn't popular, it can be understandable.

OnlyFacts Loves Himself Some Drake

Our resident Drake stan OnlyFacts also had quite a bit to say about all of this. In his comments, OnlyFacts took some brave stances on Drake's behalf, to the point where one might question whether or not they might be working for OVO. Either way, it is good to see at least some sort of balance in the comments section. OnlyFacts is a neutralizing force and if you speak ill of Drizzy, prepare for his wrath to find you.

The Hate Continues

To wrap things up, Drake is not a popular man right now and it is easy to understand why this might be the case. Overall, litigation in rap beef just isn't a very popular stance to take. Whether or not it is justified, is another story entirely.