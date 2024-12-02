Wack 100 Thinks It's Possible Drake & UMG Are Really In Cahoots Amid Lawsuit

Drake’s lawsuit against UMG has Wack 100 curious about a possible bigger scheme at work. In the latest episode of his The Adam 22 & Wack 100 Show, he proposed that the 6 God and UMG could be working together behind the scenes. “I think its a bigger picture, I’m just putting that out there,” Wack tells his co-host. “And I’ma call it right now. If we look up, and out of nowhere, a month or two, three from now, Drake drops the lawsuit. He just drops it and goes away. I then want somebody to go do the research on if UMG’s stock dropped after he filed this lawsuit. Takes a couple of months sometimes. And if there is some type of company or entity that came in a bought up a shitload of the stock. And now that he [Drake] dropped it, it starts to climb up.”
Wack elaborates on his claim with: “I think, and I see things different. You want me to look over there, but let me look in these other spaces. If that stock drops … And we see a shell company come in a buy a bunch of it. And then, out of nowhere, Drake drops the lawsuit. And that stock shoots up to 30, 40. I’ma think it was a play. This is all smoke and mirrors. The real play is over there. That’s where I think the play is at.”
Wack 100 Theorizes Drake & UMG Are Working Together In Lawsuit
Adam 22 supported Drake in the battle. He claims that Drizzy’s lawsuit could make him a hero if the outcome is in his favor. About the lawsuit, Adam said, "Anyone acting like Drake is just a bad loser hasn’t read this shit yet. If half of this gets proven, Drake will look like a hero for exposing the corrupt music industry.” His No Jumper co-hosts shared mixed reviews on the beef’s outcome.
Wack 100 commented on various aspects of the iconic battle since it began in April. Before the theories, Wack, manager of The Game, Ray J, and Blueface, advised Drake to refrain from involving street culture after it was claimed the rap star allegedly set to visit Compton. Wack is closely connected to Birdman and Cash Money Records. Wack joined the No Jumper broadcast team in 2022.
