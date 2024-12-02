Wack 100 Thinks It's Possible Drake & UMG Are Really In Cahoots Amid Lawsuit

Wack 100 proposes Drake and the record label working together in a master plan.

Drake’s lawsuit against UMG has Wack 100 curious about a possible bigger scheme at work. In the latest episode of his The Adam 22 & Wack 100 Show, he proposed that the 6 God and UMG could be working together behind the scenes. “I think its a bigger picture, I’m just putting that out there,” Wack tells his co-host. “And I’ma call it right now. If we look up, and out of nowhere, a month or two, three from now, Drake drops the lawsuit. He just drops it and goes away. I then want somebody to go do the research on if UMG’s stock dropped after he filed this lawsuit. Takes a couple of months sometimes. And if there is some type of company or entity that came in a bought up a shitload of the stock. And now that he [Drake] dropped it, it starts to climb up.”

Wack elaborates on his claim with: “I think, and I see things different. You want me to look over there, but let me look in these other spaces. If that stock drops … And we see a shell company come in a buy a bunch of it. And then, out of nowhere, Drake drops the lawsuit. And that stock shoots up to 30, 40. I’ma think it was a play. This is all smoke and mirrors. The real play is over there. That’s where I think the play is at.”

Wack 100 Theorizes Drake & UMG Are Working Together In Lawsuit

Adam 22 supported Drake in the battle. He claims that Drizzy’s lawsuit could make him a hero if the outcome is in his favor. About the lawsuit, Adam said, "Anyone acting like Drake is just a bad loser hasn’t read this shit yet. If half of this gets proven, Drake will look like a hero for exposing the corrupt music industry.” His No Jumper co-hosts shared mixed reviews on the beef’s outcome.