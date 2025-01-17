Wack 100 Ominously Warns Drake That More Allegations Will Come Due To UMG Lawsuit

Drake continues to catch flack from hip-hop when it comes to his federal defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over "Not Like Us." While there are still plenty of die-hard supporters out there who take this case at face value, most people brought up their personal assessments of hypocrisy, overinflated ego, and faulty logic in their view when it comes to this move. However, a select few – such as Wack 100 in a recent social media conversation – think that this marks the end of the 6ix God's run. Wack even suggested that this legal opposition will result in UMG going to extreme and likely false measures to do him dirty.

"They gon' do him like they did Diddy," Wack 100 posited at one point of the clip below. For those unaware, this refers to the conspiracy theory that Sean Combs' wave of allegations and lawsuits came after he tried to challenge liquor giant Diageo in the legal space, which made white-ran power structures rip him apart. Of course, the reality is that this is purely speculative gossip, and in no way invalidates or outright confirms the heinous accusations that a court of law has yet to fully hear out. In Drake's case, he has no such criminal or civil case against him at press time, and has not been subject to one throughout the duration of this Kendrick Lamar saga.

Wack 100 Speaks On Drake Lawsuit

In any case, Wack 100 thinks that Drake will have a very hard time recovering from this fallout... But is that even his goal? Many speculate that this would irrevocably tarnish his relationship with UMG, although that doesn't mean that he would just stop releasing music altogether. Still, one can't deny that this impacts his credibility in the rap space, although we doubt that it will immediately make a significant dent in his popularity within it.