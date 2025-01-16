Wendy Williams Shares Shocking Prediction About Diddy’s Case In Rare Interview

It's no secret that Diddy is in for a long and difficult legal battle. Back in September, the Bad Boy founder was arrested on various charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. On top of this, he's also been hit with several lawsuits in recent months. These suits contain allegations of sexual assault, abuse, and more. He's continued to deny the allegations, and his trial is scheduled to begin in May of this year.

Amid all of this, countless social media users and peers have weighed in, sharing what they believe will be the outcome of the mogul's case. Recently, Wendy Williams even discussed the matter during a rare interview on The Breakfast Club. According to her, things do not look good for Diddy, as she allegedly knows a lot about him that the public doesn't. She said it's about time that he faces consequences for his alleged wrongdoing, even if the consequences are as severe as she predicts.

Wendy Williams Claims "Diddy Done" Amid Legal Battle

"When I watch TMZ and I see the stuff that goes on, I'm like 'Oh my gosh.' And then all of a sudden I see me on TMZ, you know what I'm saying? It's really weird seeing me on TV when I'm caught in this position," she began. "As far as Diddy, Diddy will go to prison for life people. You don't know things that I do about Diddy from back in the day, and you want to know what? It's about time people, it is about time. Diddy done." Williams had a similar take when she commented on the debacle in October, telling Daily Mail that she "called it."