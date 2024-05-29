Diddy Got Wendy Williams Fired For Calling Him “Gay” On Hot 97, Charlamagne Tha God Alleges

Diddy has been subject to rumors that he's interested in men for some time now, and according to Charlamagne Tha God, that's all thanks to Wendy Williams. On a new episode of the Flagrant podcast with Andrew Schulz, Charlamagne recalled Williams questioning the Bad Boy Records founder's sexuality as far back as the 90s. He alleges that ultimately, it's what cost the beloved host her job at Hot 97.

"That's cuz of Wendy Williams," Charlamagne said of Schulz hearing rumors about Diddy's sexuality. "That was Wendy. Wendy's whole thing was 'Diddy was gay' since the 90s... That's why Wendy got fired from Hot 97. Wendy got fired from Hot 97 by Diddy. Cuz that's when Bad Boy was smoking hot, and yeah, she got fired for putting that out there."

Read More: A Look Back At Wendy Williams Spilling Tea About Diddy

Charlamagne Tha God Claims Recalls Wendy Williams Questioning Diddy's Sexuality On Hot 97 In The 90s

Schulz then questioned why Diddy "held on" to rumors that he's gay, speculating that they could be nothing but a cover-up for who he really is. "That's the perfect smoke screen," he explained. "You'd rather people think you're gay than beat women." The internet personality was referring to the 2016 footage of Diddy physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie at a hotel, which went viral earlier this month.

From there, Charlamagne noted that nobody is sure of who Diddy actually is at this point, despite "bits and pieces" coming out in recent months. According to him, the truth could be worse than originally expected. "This sh*t might be deeper than rap," he claimed. "We don't know, like this might be a whole rabbit hole. You might be like, 'Oh sh*t.'" What do you think of Charlamagne Tha God alleging that Diddy got Wendy Williams fired from Hot 97 for questioning his sexuality? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Wendy Williams’ Guardian Sells NYC Penthouse At A Loss As Dementia Has Reportedly Incapacitated Her

[Via]