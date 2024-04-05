Rappers Who Have Shared Wild Diddy Stories

Diddy has probably been all over the media lately and it's not for great reasons. The music mogul has been under serious hot water following the allegations made against him by his ex, Cassie. While that signaled to many that his career was over, things have only gone downhill since that occurred. Lil Rod, who worked with Diddy, filed a hefty lawsuit against him, with enough stories to make even the toughest man shudder. This also famously led Homeland Security to raid Diddy's homes in Miami and Los Angeles on March 25.

Over the years, Diddy’s name has been linked to some really bizarre stories and allegations, many of which have begun to resurface in the wake of recent news. The music industry is ripe with a ton of allegations, and the Hip Hop veteran is no stranger to these. While this is his first investigation of this magnitude, the Bad Boy Records CEO has vexed several fellow rappers in the past. Here are five times he’s been called out.

Mark Curry

Mark Curry was signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Records in the 90s and has some stories of his own. While sitting with The Art Of Dialogue, he spoke about some of Diddy’s infamous “parties.” Specifically, Curry stated that when he would join Diddy in the club, there was a specific section of bottles for the crew and another for the ladies. He claimed that the bottles for the ladies were spiked, which made them behave “slippery.” Soon after, these women, in a loose state, would have their mouths opened, while Diddy would “pop pills in their mouths.”

MA$E

Diddy and rapper-preacher Mase have a couple of stories between them. The pair have a long history of clashing, especially over the money issues that led to their parting. Mase, who released three albums under Bad Boy Records, claimed that his royalties were withheld from him. In 2009, Mase crashed Diddy's live radio interview and demanded he be released from his contract to Diddy's label. While Diddy seemed to sign the documents on the spot, it eventually came out that the documents only covered part of Mase's contract to the label.

When he appeared on The Breakfast Club in 2022, Diddy indirectly called Mase out, referring to him as a “fake pastor” who still owed him $3 million. “Anybody who thinks I owe ‘em something, show me the receipt,” he said. “You'll get paid in 24 hours…” Mase retorted soon after, saying: “How dare this n**** talk about receipts? Let’s start with your mother, n****. Your mother got the receipts. Everything is in your mother's name.”

This then drove the theory that the music mogul is unable to go bankrupt, or perhaps lose in lawsuits brought against him for mismanaging talent. Why? Because a chunk of his assets have allegedly been signed in his mother's name. Mase also alleged that everyone who signed Diddy's deals and could provide said receipts are dead. Fast forward to 2024, and Mase claimed that he initially quit rap to focus on being a preacher. His reason was that he was trying to get away from everything Diddy was being accused of at the time.

Kokane

In an interview with Corey Holcomb on the 5150 Show, Kokane recounted one of the most intriguing Diddy stories around. The tale involved an invitation from Diddy to a nightclub. Kokane explained how he received a call from Diddy, who suggested they hit the town that night. Despite having been out with Diddy before, Kokane kept an open mind, eager to see where the night would take them.

Reliving the moment, Kokane described hopping into the car with Diddy and feeling a mix of excitement and curiosity. However, his anticipation quickly turned to surprise when Diddy pulled out a container filled with pills, offering Kokane one. Politely declining, Kokane stuck to his preference for smoking weed. As they arrived at the club, Kokane observed the lively atmosphere on the first floor, with everyone enjoying themselves. Yet, as they ascended to the second and third floor, the vibe took an unexpected turn. Kokane found himself witnessing scenes that made him uncomfortable, notably two men kissing. Expressing his discomfort to Diddy, Kokane was promptly dropped off, appreciating Diddy's understanding of his boundaries. Reflecting on the experience, Kokane acknowledged Diddy's attempt to include him but ultimately recognized that that club scene wasn't his cup of tea.

By all accounts, Fabolous’ Diddy story doesn’t go into explicit details. However, it does raise an eyebrow. Diddy has been known to throw some pretty wild parties, and Fab probably had more than enough that he could take. In 2021, he shared on his Instagram that he once Irish-exited one of Diddy’s parties. That means he played the ole bathroom trick and dipped out from there.

He wrote: “You ever got peer pressured into going to the afties? You really wanna go home or back to the room but you don’t wanna be the turn down to the turn up.” Following it up, he continued, admitting: “I told Diddy I was going to the bathroom & slid once. It was 7AM & this n*gga was still turnt!!!” Again, not too much was given away. But evidently, Diddy preferred his parties on the wilder side.

Uncle Luke

During a recent chat on the We In Miami podcast, veteran rapper Uncle Luke dropped a subtle hint about the wild nature of Diddy's parties, recalling how he'd often make an early exit. Though he didn't delve into specifics, his demeanor suggested a lot was going on. When someone on the podcast asked why he left early, he said, “I don’t know what goes on after hours, but I wasn’t trying to find out…I know my place.”

As if to show how much he avoided being within Diddy’s circle, Uncle Luke told the story of how the hit song "I Wanna Rock" was sampled by French Montana for "Pop That," featuring Rick Ross, Drake, and Lil Wayne, and no one gave him a heads up. Uncle Luke said he got an invitation from Diddy to appear in the music video, which he declined. explaining that it simply wasn't his scene. When the interviewer asked if he was at least compensated, he said, "Nah, I ain’t want no check." And when another podcast member followed with “All money ain’t good money,” Uncle Luke nodded in approval.

He subsequently followed up a few days later by suggesting in a video that Diddy annoyed certain corporate powers, and that was why he was under legal scrutiny. In June 2023, Diddy and alcohol company Diageo severed ties and barely avoided a full-blown legal dispute. Diddy sued the beverage company, claiming they failed to support their joint ventures, particularly Ciroc vodka and DeLeón tequila. Diageo countered, revealing that despite earning nearly a billion dollars in profit, Diddy's financial contributions amounted to a mere $1,000.