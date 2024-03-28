Shyne Nightclub Shooting Victim Says Diddy Is Responsible For Her Life-Changing 1999 Injuries

Natania Reuben has been seeking justice for 25 years.

BYHayley Hynes
Sean "Puffy" Combs Leaves Manhattan Supreme Court

Sean "Diddy" Combs is learning the hard way these past few months that what's done in the dark will always find a way to shine. Still, the Bad Boy mogul's legal team continues to deny any rumoured wrongdoing on his behalf, even as all his alleged former skeletons fall out of the closet. Among them is a 1999 incident at a nightclub that led to the arrest of Jamal "Shyne" Barrow, Jennifer Lopez, and her then-beau Diddy, which the former ultimately served 10 years in prison for. As News Nation reports, the music executive was taken into custody on weapons charges at the time, and in 2008, victim Natania Reuben filed a $130M lawsuit for compensation against Combs. By summer 2011 they settled, though the survivor continues to insist it was Combs who shot her.

"I am the woman who he shot in the face in that Dec. 27, 1999, Club New York shooting. I have told everyone, ad nauseam, since then. I watched him fire the gun," she shared on social media in February. More recently, she spoke with reporter Elizabeth Vargas about the situation. "I didn’t have any reason to believe that someone wouldn’t believe me. But as things unfolded, it was a very short period of time where I realized that’s what was happening," the courageous woman shared.

Read More: Shyne Goes Into Detail About 1999 Diddy Nightclub Shooting

Natania Reuben Speaks Her Truth Regarding Diddy Shyne Nightclub Shooting

Elsewhere, Reuben says she's feeling "extremely emotional" amid the latest reports of Diddy's homes being raided across the country. "It's been basically a quarter of a century since this occurred, and I've had to re-live this over and over again," the woman vented. "When I saw [the raids], it felt really cathartic because I finally feel like justice is being done."

As authorities and internet sleuths continue to unravel the tangled web of Diddy's many allegations, the latter is having a field day with the latest news about Yung Miami. According to the Lil Rod lawsuit, the City Girl was on her former Papi's payroll as a sex worker, along with 50 Cent's baby mama Daphne Joy. Read all about that at the link below, and let us know what you think is next for Sean Combs in the comments.

Read More: Diddy Paid Yung Miami & 50 Cent's Baby Mama For Sex Work Monthly, Court Docs Allege

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes
