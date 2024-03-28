Who Is Ethiopia Habtemariam? The Former Motown CEO Tied To The Diddy Case

As is often the case with those behind the scenes, Ethiopia Habtemariam is not a name many are familiar with. However, the 44-year-old has been actively working in the music industry since she was a teenager in the ‘90s. Over the years, she rose through the ranks and came to command much respect and admiration, eventually becoming the CEO of the renowned Motown Records.

However, Habtemariam’s name is now linked to Diddy’s infamous case. As the music mogul remains under investigation following the wave of allegations made against him by Rodney Jones, it’s anyone’s guess how the former Motown CEO is involved. Nonetheless, in an amended complaint filed to the court, Ethiopia Habtemariam reportedly agreed to testify in Jones' lawsuit about Diddy's The Love Album: Off The Grid. Court documents reveal that Habtemariam entered an agreement with Jones to "dismiss all claims" against the Motown CEO in the suit "without prejudice," NBC reports. While we wait for the story to unfold, here’s what we know about Ethiopia Habtemariam.

Background And Start In The Music Industry

Born on September 24, 1979, Ethiopia Habtemariam is an Ethiopian-American businesswoman and music executive. She was born in Berkeley, California, where she spent her early years and developed an interest in pursuing a career in the music industry. Not one to let her dreams die, she decided to act upon this desire, and very early too.

At the age of 14 in 1994, Habtemariam bagged a coveted internship at the renowned LaFace Records. That marked the beginning of her illustrious career in the music industry. While interning at LaFace, then-16-year-old Habtemariam wrote a letter to Sylvia Rhone who was the CEO of Elektra Records at the time. In the letter, the aspiring music executive expressed her awe and admiration for Rhone, a Black woman in such a powerful position. Several years down the line, Ethiopia Habtemariam would come to achieve a similar feat herself.

The Rise Of Ethiopia Habtemariam

By the end of her four-year internship at LaFace Records, Habtemariam had gained considerable knowledge and experience. Soon after, she began working with Universal Music Group. In subsequent years, she grew and maintained a steady upward trajectory. Eventually, in 2011, Motown Records hired and named Ethiopia Habtemariam as its Senior Vice President. In 2014, she was promoted to President of Motown Records, before topping it all off with a promotion to CEO in 2021.

On November 29, 2022, however, she announced that she would be leaving Motown Records after serving as President for eight years. For her impact and undeniable contributions, Habtemariam made it into Billboard’s 30 Under 30, and 40 Under 40 lists. Additionally, in 2023, she made it into the publication’s Power 100 list as well. Before leaving Motown Records, she helped bring Diddy onto the label for a one-album deal, which she's willing to testify about in Lil Rod's lawsuit.

Impact And Influence On The Music Industry

Over the course of her career, the impact of Ethiopia Habtemariam has reverberated across artists, genres, and labels. She has worked with many notable artists, including Ne-Yo, Stevie Wonder, and BJ the Chicago Kid, among many others. One of her most significant contributions to the industry is her unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion. Altogether, Habtemariam has been known to embody the spirit of excellence and empowerment. For years, many have regarded her as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring executives and changemakers alike.