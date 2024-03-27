Diddy Paid Yung Miami & 50 Cent's Baby Mama For Sex Work Monthly, Court Docs Allege

Last month, Diddy was hit with another sexual misconduct lawsuit, this time by a male producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. Lil Rod accuses the Bad Boy Records founder of groping him, showing him explicit videos, and more. He additionally claimed that Diddy told him he slept with two fellow male celebrities. Fans later speculated that it was Usher and Meek Mill, though this is unconfirmed.

Today, more details of Lil Rod's suit were made public, including allegations he's made against Diddy's non-exclusive girlfriend, Yung Miami. He accuses the City Girls rapper of trafficking "pink cocaine" for the mogul, a synthetic drug made up of “a combination of pink food coloring, strawberry flavoring, ketamine, caffeine, and MDMA.” It's also commonly referred to as “tuci" or "tusi.” His allegations against the femcee don't stop there, however.

Yung Miami, Daphne Joy, And More Allegedly Accepted Money From Diddy For Sex Work

Elsewhere in the newly uncovered court documents, Lil Rod accuses Yung Miami of accepting monthly payments from Diddy in exchange for sex work. Daphne Joy, who shares a child with 50 Cent, also allegedly received monthly payments from Diddy for sex work. Further details of the arrangement were not disclosed in the suit. While it's safe to say Diddy and 50 Cent's ongoing beef goes deeper than this, it likely did little to solve the longwinded feud.

Earlier this week when Diddy's two mansions were raided by Homeland Security, for example, Fif was quick to hop online to share his reaction. "Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done," he captioned an image of a report about the raids. "They don’t come like that unless they got a case." What do you think of Yung Miami and Daphne Joy being accused of accepting money from Diddy monthly for sex work? What about his mansions being raided this week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

