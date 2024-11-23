Fans Think Kendrick Lamar Dissed Andrew Schulz On New Album

If the shoe fits?

Kendrick Lamar dropped an absolute bomb on the music world Friday morning. The rapper dropped off a brand new album, mere minutes after teasing its release with a snippet. And it's spectacular. Lamar has bars for days, and he addressed a myriad of topics over the album's 12 songs. He seemingly took a few shots at Drake, and referenced the Lil Wayne Halftime Show controversy. A stray that fans didn't expect, though, was aimed at a comedian. Kendrick Lamar targeted the unnamed comedian for his comments about Black women, and fans think they've figured out who it is.

"Don't let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that's law," Kendrick Lamar rapped on the song "wacced out murals." Fans immediately perked up after hearing this line. It didn't take much investigating to link Lamar's bar with popular comedian Andrew Schulz. Schulz is known for taking aim at every ethnic group in his specials and on his podcast, Flagrant. The comedian is no stranger to controversy, but there was an avalanche of pushback against him after an October episode of his podcast in which he mocked Black women.

Schulz Has Been Critical Of Kendrick Lamar's Music

Schulz's guests on the episode observed that several white men shave their head when they start dating Black women. They posited the decision as a style choice, but Schulz turned it into a joke. "Because he's so stressed to be around this black girl complaining all the time," the comedian stated. "They grow their beard because they need a cushion when they get slapped. I think the black girlfriend effect, it might be a protective instinct." Schulz was taken to task for these comments, as were his guests, James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu.