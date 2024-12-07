Antonio Brown Backs Andrew Schulz After Disturbing Kendrick Lamar Rant

Antonio Brown recently came to Andrew Schulz's defense.

Recently, Andrew Schulz reacted to theories that Kendrick Lamar indirectly called him out on his new album, GNX. In his song "wacced out murals," the Compton rapper puts an unnamed white comedian on blast for talking about Black women. “Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law," he raps. Schulz had recently received backlash for perpetuating negative stereotypes about Black women.

On his Flagrant podcast, Schulz made it clear that he doesn't think he did anything wrong and accused Kendrick of being a hypocrite. He brought up times when Kendrick worked alongside alleged abusers like Chris Brown, arguing that he was trying to protect Black women from the wrong people. He then proceeded to go on a rant about how he could rape Kendrick, sparking mixed reactions from listeners. While many think he went entirely too far, others are coming to his defense, and arguing that he was just joking. Antonio Brown falls into this group and took to X yesterday to back him up.

Antonio Brown Defends Andrew Schulz Amid Backlash

"Anyone that calls @andrewschulz a racist is whack. Andrew is a real cracker," he wrote alongside a photo of Schulz and 50 Cent. Obviously, Brown kept his take on the situation short and simple. Some, on the other hand, had a lot more to say about the debacle. Adam22 also recently hopped on X to weigh in, for example, making it clear that he was fed up with all of the backlash Schulz has received as of late.