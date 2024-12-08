“The Joe Budden Podcast” Reacts To Andrew Schulz’s Kendrick Lamar Rape Joke

Andrew Schulz's recent rant about Kendrick Lamar has social media users split.

Last month, Kendrick Lamar dropped his new album GNX with zero notice. Fans were quick to point out one bar on "wacced out murals" referencing a white comedian. “Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law," he raps. Immediately, social media users began to theorize that he was talking about Andrew Schulz, who had recently come under fire for making a controversial joke about Black women.

Schulz addressed the apparent call-out on his Flagrant podcast, indicating that he doesn't think he did anything wrong. He even went on to joke that he could rape Kendrick Lamar, which earned mixed reactions from listeners. While many argued that he was making an innocent joke, others were disturbed and thought he took things entirely too far. He's been criticized by several social media users, but some are coming to his defense. This includes Ian Dunlap, who pointed out the hypocrisy he sees in the situation during a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.

Ian Dunlap Thinks Andrew Schulz Controversy Is Hypocritical

"Kendrick called Drake a pedophile for f*ckin' five months, but the whole world got mad at a joke? Okay, it's hypocritical," he claimed. He's not the only one who's come to Schulz's defense recently, however. Adam22 also stuck up for the comedian on X last week. He claimed that people were simply pretending to be outraged because they didn't like Schulz.