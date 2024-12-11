Matt Barnes Insists Andrew Schulz “Crossed A Line” With Kendrick Lamar Assault Joke

Matt Barnes doesn't know what Andrew Schulz expected.

Late last month, Kendrick Lamar surprise-dropped his new album GNX, which has since been a huge success. Immediately after the release, listeners began to speculate about a few of the Compton rapper's bars. One in particular has sparked a great deal of controversy, as some suspect it was directed at Andrew Schulz. “Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law," Kendrick raps on "wacced out murals."

Schulz went on to respond to the apparent call-out on his Flagrant podcast, making it clear that he doesn't think he's done anything wrong. He even joked that he could sexually assault Kendrick during a bizarre rant, which for obvious reasons, didn't sit right with many. Countless social media users expressed their outrage over the rant, arguing that Schulz took things too far. This now includes Matt Barnes, who weighed in on the debacle during a recent episode of All The Smoke Unplugged.

Matt Barnes Weighs In On Andrew Schulz Controversy

In a clip, he accuses Schulz of chasing clout and claims that the comedian crossed a line. "Andrew Schulz has been consistently day in, day out going in and trying to grow from this," he began. "If you want to respond to what Kendrick said in the song, although he didn't name no names, I don't think no one had a problem with that. But obviously, I feel like you crossed a line when you started talking about taking his manhood and just disrespecting him as a man... And now you want to cry about the reaction that you've been getting from the sh*t you've said. I'm not sure what you expected, bro."