Ice Cube's Son Goes Off On Andrew Schulz Over Disturbing Rant About Kendrick Lamar

“Weird ass n***a," O’Shea wrote in one post, before adding in another: “Man how people change on some weird sh*t. I was a fan.” Fans joined in agreement in the replies. "The n***a corny as hell let his politics become his identity bruh is 2 disses from becoming Micheal Rappaport," one user wrote back to the actor. One more added: "Andrew deff hides racism behind the guise of being a comedian."

Schulz was upset with Lamar for calling him out on his new album, GNX. On the track, "wacced out murals," he raps: "Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law." Schulz responded on his podcast: “Nobody has respected women more, through art, than rappers. So I completely understand how a rapper could look at a comedian telling a joke and be like, ‘Yo y’all need to switch that sh*t up.’ How dare y’all keep saying your wives are annoying?” From there, he went on a strange rant about being able to take advantage of Lamar. "I would make love to him and there's nothing he could do about it. Just Kendrick Lamar," he said. "I would make love to him and the only thing he could do is decide if it's consensual or not. That's the only thing he could do. If it's me and Kendrick, it's about physics. I don't even know if I'll get hard."