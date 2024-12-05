Ice Cube's Son Goes Off On Andrew Schulz Over Disturbing Rant About Kendrick Lamar

2023 TCA Winter Press Tour - Apple TV+
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: O'Shea Jackson Jr. attends the Apple TV+ 2023 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 18, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
O’Shea Jackson Jr. says Andrew Schulz has changed.

Ice Cube's son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., called out Andrew Schulz for his disturbing rant about being able to rape Kendrick Lamar during a recent episode of the Flagrant podcast. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), O'Shea responded to the comments by labeling the comedian a "weird ass n***a."

“Weird ass n***a," O’Shea wrote in one post, before adding in another: “Man how people change on some weird sh*t. I was a fan.” Fans joined in agreement in the replies. "The n***a corny as hell let his politics become his identity bruh is 2 disses from becoming Micheal Rappaport," one user wrote back to the actor. One more added: "Andrew deff hides racism behind the guise of being a comedian."

Ice Cube Performs With Kendrick Lamar At Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Rappers Kendrick Lamar (L) and Ice Cube perform onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Schulz was upset with Lamar for calling him out on his new album, GNX. On the track, "wacced out murals," he raps: "Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law." Schulz responded on his podcast: “Nobody has respected women more, through art, than rappers. So I completely understand how a rapper could look at a comedian telling a joke and be like, ‘Yo y’all need to switch that sh*t up.’ How dare y’all keep saying your wives are annoying?” From there, he went on a strange rant about being able to take advantage of Lamar. "I would make love to him and there's nothing he could do about it. Just Kendrick Lamar," he said. "I would make love to him and the only thing he could do is decide if it's consensual or not. That's the only thing he could do. If it's me and Kendrick, it's about physics. I don't even know if I'll get hard."

O’Shea Jackson Jr. Calls Out Andrew Schulz

O'Shea isn't the only one to call out Schulz so far. TDE's Punch, Peter Rosenberg, and more have condemned the comments. Check out O’Shea Jackson Jr.'s response to Andrew Schulz below.

