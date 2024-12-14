Ice Cube Supports His Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. Against Andrew Schulz Amid Kendrick Lamar Drama

Like father, like son.

Who knew that one of the most conversation-sparking bars on Kendrick Lamar's new album GNX would be the one allegedly dissing Andrew Schulz? Well, the comedian took the presumed diss to heart, and there have been a lot of condemning reactions to his jokes about the Compton lyricist in the aftermath. O'Shea Jackson Jr., for example, called Schulz out. "Weird ass n***a," he shared on Twitter. "Man how people change on some weird s**t. I was a fan." Jackson Jr. probably got some of this combative energy from his father Ice Cube, who penned one of the best diss tracks of all time in "No Vaseline."

Furthermore, the Los Angeles icon actually recently responded to O'Shea Jackson Jr's attacks against Andrew Schulz for his Kendrick Lamar comments. TMZ asked him about the situation at the LAX airport on Thursday (December 12), and he's fully in support of Jackson Jr. "He can handle that all day, any day. That’s light work," Ice Cube said of his son's criticisms of the comedian. As for Schulz himself, Cube had harsher words: "Come with some better jokes, homie."

Ice Cube's Son Goes Off On Andrew Schulz

In response to Ice Cube's son, Andrew Schulz had the following comment to make via a Twitter reply: "Google ‘No Vaseline’ by Ice Cube [shocked face emoji]." "A metaphor about getting f***ed business wise by your manager is not the same homie," O'Shea Jackson Jr. clapped back. "He ain’t call you a b***h. He ain’t say f**k you. Didn’t even say your name. And your response was buck breaking. S**t was just crazy." While there's still some fallout from this whole situation, it's starting to die down in the media. So maybe there's another chapter to these back-and-forth responses, or we can nip this in the bud.

Beyond supporting his son against Andrew Schulz, though, Ice Cube has plenty of other, more important endeavors to focus on. For example, he recently released his new album Man Down, which hardcore fans seem quite pleased with given the reception to it overall. We'll see if he has more takes on some of today's most divisive or combative hip-hop topics.