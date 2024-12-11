Andrew Schulz Claims Kendrick Lamar Is Paying People To Protest His Comedy Show

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 7, 2018
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Andrew Schulz visits SiriusXM Studios on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Andrew Schulz is still calling out Kendrick Lamar.

Andrew Schulz continued discussing Kendrick Lamar on Wednesday during the latest episode of his Flagrant podcast. In doing so, he accused the "Not Like Us" rapper of paying people to protest at his upcoming stand-up show in Hawaii.

After beginning by admitting that Kendrick Lamar's team probably isn't behind this situation, he quickly started hinting that they likely are the only ones who could afford to set up the alleged scheme. "Whose gonna have that kinda money?" he asked. "Probably a really obsessive fan. I'm not saying it's coming from their team. I'm not saying it's coming from Kendrick. By the way, they're paying full price. That's not 30% off like their streams. This is a full-price thing that they're paying. Imagine being an artist's artist who really believes in creativity and then censoring other artists."

Andrew Schulz Attends The Roast Of Tom Brady

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: Andrew Schulz attends G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

He continued: "Now, I'm not saying it's Kendrick. It's probably just one random fan with millions of dollars that he would like to deploy to protest a show in Hawaii of mine. Probably has nothing to do with the team freaking out and in shambles because they've never been made fun of on the internet and their only reaction is to go, 'You're racist because you wanna butt-f*ck my guy.'"

Andrew Schulz Continues Going After Kendrick Lamar

Schulz has been upset with Kendrick Lamar since the release of his GNX track, "wacced out murals," on which the Compton rapper seemingly disses him. In responding to the lyrics, Schulz went on a strange rant about being able to sexually assault Lamar. "I would make love to him and there's nothing he could do about it. Just Kendrick Lamar," he said during a recent podcast. "I would make love to him and the only thing he could do is decide if it's consensual or not. That's the only thing he could do. If it's me and Kendrick, it's about physics. I don't even know if I'll get hard." Check out Schulz's latest comments on Kendrick Lamar below.

