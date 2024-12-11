Andrew Schulz Claims Kendrick Lamar Is Paying People To Protest His Comedy Show

Andrew Schulz is still calling out Kendrick Lamar.

Andrew Schulz continued discussing Kendrick Lamar on Wednesday during the latest episode of his Flagrant podcast. In doing so, he accused the "Not Like Us" rapper of paying people to protest at his upcoming stand-up show in Hawaii.

After beginning by admitting that Kendrick Lamar's team probably isn't behind this situation, he quickly started hinting that they likely are the only ones who could afford to set up the alleged scheme. "Whose gonna have that kinda money?" he asked. "Probably a really obsessive fan. I'm not saying it's coming from their team. I'm not saying it's coming from Kendrick. By the way, they're paying full price. That's not 30% off like their streams. This is a full-price thing that they're paying. Imagine being an artist's artist who really believes in creativity and then censoring other artists."

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: Andrew Schulz attends G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

He continued: "Now, I'm not saying it's Kendrick. It's probably just one random fan with millions of dollars that he would like to deploy to protest a show in Hawaii of mine. Probably has nothing to do with the team freaking out and in shambles because they've never been made fun of on the internet and their only reaction is to go, 'You're racist because you wanna butt-f*ck my guy.'"

