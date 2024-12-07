Andrew Schulz Is Wondering Where All The "K Bots" Are Amid Kendrick Lamar Backlash

Andrew's reacting to the natural order of Internet discourse... It's not that deep.

Andrew Schulz has had quite the hectic past few weeks, as an alleged diss on Kendrick Lamar's new album GNX made him assume full clap-back mode. For those unaware, Kendrick seemed to reference him in critical fashion on "wacced out murals," and then the comedian answered with scathing callouts and insensitive jokes about the rapper. All in all, this really wouldn't be such a huge controversy; after all, that's comedians' job. But Schulz's response, egging on triggered K.Dot fans, has just dug his hole that much deeper thanks to how flippantly he's taking the whole thing. In other words, he could've just let this slide and it would've been over by now... But he just had to double down.

"Everybody got quiet all the sudden, what happened?" Andrew Schulz tweeted on Friday night (December 6). "Y’all turn the K Bots off? Put them bots back on guys I was just getting warmed up." For those unaware, he's referring to the accusation that Kendrick Lamar is purposefully using bots this year to boost his streams and defend the massive fallout to the Drake battle.

Andrew Schulz Wants Kendrick Lamar Backlash To Continue

Not only that, but Andrew Schulz also directly responded to many critics of his Kendrick Lamar comments, whether it's Ice Cube's son or Meek Mill. Clearly, he's not taking any of this super seriously, and is just looking for more engagement and attention by feeding off of folks' indignation. We can't really blame Schulz for doing so, though, as that's what he became famous for and it's natural that he would want to defend himself. Yet given the context of not just the racial dynamics at play here, but also the nature of the comedian's insults towards Kendrick, many fans still feel like he is missing the point.