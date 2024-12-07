Andrew Schulz & Charlamagne Tha God Address Kendrick Lamar Backlash

Charlamagne and Andrew are here to answer your questions.

We did not expect an Andrew Schulz and Kendrick Lamar conflict in 2024, but here we are. The former and his Brilliant Idiots podcast cohost Charlamagne Tha God addressed the backlash to Schulz's jokes about K.Dot after he was supposedly dissed on GNX's opener, "wacced out murals." Specifically, the commentary duo had two main points that they seemed to focus on: Kendrick's work with the South Park creators for an upcoming movie and how the Compton lyricist's bars could've applied to a whole host of white comedians. But as for their actual responses to criticisms of Schulz's jokes, they didn't really have much to say.

However, they did just make a lot of jokes about the situation as a whole that made it very clear that Andrew Schulz wasn't taking this too seriously. In Charlamagne Tha God's case, he was more focused on his failure to understand why so many people thought Kendrick Lamar's bars were specifically about Schulz. At the end of the day, it seems like they just wanted to have fun with the whole debacle and scapegoat themselves rather than justify or double down on interpretations of disrespect.

Andrew Schulz Talks About Kendrick Lamar Drama With Charlamagne Tha God

Still, we doubt that Andrew Schulz will completely quiet down about all this, as he clapped back at various critics of his Kendrick Lamar comments. The big part that people took issue with was how he joked that Kendrick could not do much to defend himself if Schulz tried to get intimate with him. But this Brilliant Idiots clip kind of shows that they're just in it for the comedy and to offer a more light perspective. So maybe the search for more earnest and validating responses is too much to ask.