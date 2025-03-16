Andrew Schulz & Charlamagne Tha God Seem To Shade Joe Budden For Kendrick Lamar Joke Take

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Kendrick Lamar performs Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin. © Briana Sanchez / American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Andrew Schulz and Charlamagne Tha God spoke on media success amid the Kendrick Lamar controversy, whereas Joe Budden downplayed it.

Andrew Schulz has been on a pretty big press run these days, whether that's with The Breakfast Club or with Club Shay Shay to promote his new Netflix comedy special Life. He recently discussed this with Charlamagne Tha God on their Brilliant Idiots podcast, talking about the media's perception of them, their success within the media, and how they would rather ignore other people hating on them. On this last point, some people felt that they shaded Joe Budden with this comment, who recently criticized Schulz heavily for his joke from a few months ago about sexually assaulting Kendrick Lamar.

"It's not just people dislike Schulz," Joe Budden said of Andrew Schulz's Kendrick Lamar joke. "A lot of people feel like he should be the last one to do any racial, negative, Black [humor]. Because of his entry way, his affiliation, the jokes that he makes in stand up that are Black culture-leaning... [...] The delicateness in which he says some of them Jewish jokes is not the same as he tells them f***ing Black jokes." At the end of the day, this is just a question of how far your taste in comedy goes and how much you think the external media criticism of it is valid.

Andrew Schulz & Kendrick Lamar

On Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay show, Andrew Schulz addressed Kendrick Lamar's alleged response and explained what rubbed him the wrong way about this presumed diss line on GNX's intro, "wacced out murals": "Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law / I know propaganda work for them, and f**k whoever that's close to them / The n***as that c**n, the n***as that being groomed, slide on both of them."

"A lot of people interpreted that as he was talking to Charlamagne and Alexx Media who I do the podcast with," Andrew Schulz expressed regarding the Kendrick Lamar situation. "Now to me the word 'slide' has implications of violence. So if you're calling violence on my friends, you're going to probably hear something back from me. I care deeply about these people, and you're the biggest rapper in the world, and you never know what your fans might do."

