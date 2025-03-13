Andrew Schulz Shares Compelling Theory About Kanye West’s Offensive Behavior

Kanye West has made no shortage of headlines in recent weeks, as last month, he went on one of his most unhinged X rants yet. Ye praised Adolf Hitler, called for Diddy's release from prison, and much more. He even dropped t-shirts with swastikas on them on the Yeezy website. He was later seen wearing one around Los Angeles.

For obvious reasons, all of this has earned the Chicago rapper a fair bit of backlash. It's also led to a lot of speculation about his mental health, with some arguing that his bipolar disorder diagnosis could be to blame. During his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, Andrew Schulz weighed in on Ye's controversial behavior, revealing what he thinks drives it. According to him, defiance might just be in his nature, meaning he'll do whatever he's told not to.

Andrew Schulz Kendrick Lamar Controversy

"I think his knee-jerk energy is just how can I antagonize," he said. Schulz went on, theorizing that if Ye were told he couldn't love Jewish people, he'd be spotted in an "I love Jews" t-shirt the following day. "My assumption is he doesn't like being told what to do at all,” he explained. “And anytime he feels like a cultural impulse telling him... Like it happened with the MAGA hat. He's like, 'I'm gonna let you know you're not telling me what I can or can't do.' And I assume that's what drives him. So the second you tell him he's being racist he's like, 'Alright, well I'm doubling down on that.'"

This is far from all Andrew Schulz discussed during his conversation with Sharpe, however. He also shared his thoughts on the apparent jab Kendrick Lamar threw at him on his song "Wacced Out Murals." In the track, the Compton MC calls out an unnamed White comedian for talking about Black women. Schulz says that while this didn't bother him too much, the line that came after did, as he thinks it had "implications of violence."