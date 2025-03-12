Kanye West Blindsides Morgan Wallen With Random Swastika Text

Kanye West has been spreading his support of anti-Semitism and love of everything Nazi related with his Twitter followers. He's done so ever since reactivating his account last month. But now, Ye is sharing his admiration for both subjects with country music superstar, Morgan Wallen. Per HipHopDX, the Georgia-born and Chicago-raised mogul shared a screenshot of a text message he sent to him. According to the image, the controversial MC got in communication with Wallen yesterday afternoon. Overall, this is a very random crossover, as to our knowledge, they have never spoken prior to this instance. It may be the last time though too, especially considering what Ye delivered. To maybe no one's surprise, it is of a swastika flag with a simple text below it.

"It's Ye," Kanye West typed. This reads as some way of him coming in peace with an outsider or this could just be how he greets people now. Overall, it's just really bizarre, but also not something that shocks us to our core. This is who Ye is now. It's unknown if Morgan Wallen has since responded. We can only imagine what's running through his head at the moment, and it will be interesting to see what gets back to him with. What's more is that Kanye West posted a video of him tapping his feet to Morgan's hit "Love Somebody."

Kanye West Twitter Rant

Image via Kanye West on X

It's worth noting that both tweets have the "🫂" emoji, so this could also be an attempt to get Wallen to work with him on his next solo album BULLY or VULTURES 3. Overall, we are just as confused as you presumably are. Maybe Ye feels he shares some similarities with the Tennessee singer. If you remember, back in February 2021, Morgan was caught on video shouting the N-word and other profanities outside Nashville residence.