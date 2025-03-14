Kanye West Is Disappointed That Kendrick Lamar Is On Playboi Carti’s New Album

Playboi Carti has finally unleashed his eagerly anticipated new album MUSIC after plenty of teasing. The project is jam-packed with high-profile features from the likes of Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Future, and more. Kendrick Lamar even appears on three tracks, but unfortunately, not everyone was happy to hear this. Earlier today, Kanye West took to X to weigh in on the Compton MC's contributions to the album, making it clear that he could've gone without.

"I DONT LIKE KENDRICK LAMARS MUSIC," he wrote. "HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM." Ye appears to have mixed feelings about Kendrick. Following the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show last month, he rushed to X share his thoughts. He made a pretty flattering comparisonm calling it one of his favorites since the Michael Jackson era. That same month, he appeared on Justin Laboy's The Download podcast, where he commended the MC for his lyrical battle with Drake.

Playboi Carti Drops New Album MUSIC

“He took down my nemesis for me," he said at the time. Just a few days later, Ye said he actually "loves" Drake. Earlier this month, he even said he'd like the Toronto performer to speak at his funeral. Needless to say, he changes his mind pretty frequently. He's far from the only one to comment on Kendrick's MUSIC verses recently, however. Since the release, listeners have been hard at work dissecting them, with many speculating that one in particular contained some shade directed at Drake.

"The numbers says nothing, the money is nothing, I really been held my promise / Say Kenny been heavy out West and I carry the weight, n***a, I'm Luka Dončić / Conspiracy theories is given, but I must admit it, you got the wrong person / They bundling main Chicago slang, which one of you n***as a merchant?" he raps on "GOOD CREDIT."