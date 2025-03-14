Kanye West Is Disappointed That Kendrick Lamar Is On Playboi Carti’s New Album

BY Caroline Fisher 3.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Kendrick Lamar Playboi Carti Hip Hop News
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Jeffrey Swinger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West previously credited Kendrick Lamar for taking down his "nemesis" Drake in their explosive feud.

Playboi Carti has finally unleashed his eagerly anticipated new album MUSIC after plenty of teasing. The project is jam-packed with high-profile features from the likes of Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Future, and more. Kendrick Lamar even appears on three tracks, but unfortunately, not everyone was happy to hear this. Earlier today, Kanye West took to X to weigh in on the Compton MC's contributions to the album, making it clear that he could've gone without.

"I DONT LIKE KENDRICK LAMARS MUSIC," he wrote. "HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM." Ye appears to have mixed feelings about Kendrick. Following the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show last month, he rushed to X share his thoughts. He made a pretty flattering comparisonm calling it one of his favorites since the Michael Jackson era. That same month, he appeared on  Justin Laboy's The Download podcast, where he commended the MC for his lyrical battle with Drake.

Read More: Kanye West Praises "Don" Playboi Carti Ahead Of "I AM MUSIC" Release

Playboi Carti Drops New Album MUSIC

“He took down my nemesis for me," he said at the time. Just a few days later, Ye said he actually "loves" Drake. Earlier this month, he even said he'd like the Toronto performer to speak at his funeral. Needless to say, he changes his mind pretty frequently. He's far from the only one to comment on Kendrick's MUSIC verses recently, however. Since the release, listeners have been hard at work dissecting them, with many speculating that one in particular contained some shade directed at Drake.

"The numbers says nothing, the money is nothing, I really been held my promise / Say Kenny been heavy out West and I carry the weight, n***a, I'm Luka Dončić / Conspiracy theories is given, but I must admit it, you got the wrong person / They bundling main Chicago slang, which one of you n***as a merchant?" he raps on "GOOD CREDIT."

Read More: Kanye West Blindsides Morgan Wallen With Random Swastika Text

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Kendrick Lamar Drake Lawsuit Playboi Carti New Album MUSIC Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Seemingly Addresses Drake Lawsuit On Playboi Carti's New Album "MUSIC" 4.6K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 47.2K
The Summer Smash 2023 Music Playboi Carti Reveals Kanye West Is Producing New Album "I AM MUSIC" 1.7K
2024 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival Music Playboi Carti Reveals "I AM MUSIC" Features After Briefly Delaying Album 6.2K