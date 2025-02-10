Kanye West Hits Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show With A Legendary Comparison

Kanye West says it was the best show since Michael Jackson.

Kanye West shared tons of praise for Kendrick Lamar and his Super Bowl Halftime Show, labeling it the best he's seen since Michael Jackson in a video he recorded on Monday morning. Lamar took over the stage halfway through the Philadelphia Eagles rout of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. He performed "Humble," "Not Like Us," and more of his biggest hits.

"I really loved the show. It was my favorite halftime show since like the Michael Jackson era, which I barely remember. I've just been seeing clips of it. It was super simple. The flag was fresh. They did 'be humble' and the way people's heads were movig, I was just like shook. This is like super fresh," West began. "... Then they build up the controversy on whether he's gonna do the record. And then at the end I'm seeing people say 'This is the worst halftime show.' Everybody I talked to in real life said this was the best halftime show." From there, he compared Drake to R. Kelly and argued that the industry pits black artists against eachother.

Did Kanye West Delete His Twitter Account?

His comments on the Super Bowl Halftime Show weren't the first time he brought up Kendrick Lamar in recent days. Prior to the game, he called on Lamar to show love to Diddy during his set and admitted to hitting women while doing so. In a bizare post on X (formerly Twitter), West wrote: "LET ME START BY SAYING. I HAVE HIT WOMEN BEFORE. DRAKE SAID KENDRICK HIT HIS GIRL. BUT THAT IS NOT RECORDED ON TAPE LIKE THE PUFF VIDEO. I AM IN LA RIGHT NOW AT THE 4 SEASONS. I AM RISKING MY LIFE TO TWEET THIS. SO WALK WITH ME. DRAKE SAYS KENDRICK HIT HIS QUEEN. THE WORLD SEES PUFF HIT CASSIE. KENDRICK IS AT THE SUPERBOWL. PUFF IN IN JAIL."

While West has since taken down his X (formerly Twitter) account, he made posts about being a Nazi, loving Adolf Hitler, and much more over the weekend. He also paid for a commercial to air during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

